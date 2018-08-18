Woman suffered ‘very serious’ assault by Falkirk man

A woman was subjected to a terrifying attack which saw her throttled and bitten while she was pinned down by her partner.

Paul Thomson (30) repeatedly seized the woman’s throat and restricted her breathing.

Thomson appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to the assault he committed in Avon Court, Hallglen, on December 23 last year.

The court heard the offence came at a time when Thomson was taking alcohol and illegal substances.

Sheriff John Mundy said it was a “very serious prolonged assault” and sentenced Thomson, 56 Alexander Avenue, Falkirk to two years in prison, back dated to July 17.