The incident happened just after 7am in Grahamsdyke Terrace, Bo’ness when the man assaulted the woman at her car. She shouted and he ran off into a wooded area that leads to Kinglass estate.

Detective Sergeant Chris Scott, of Falkirk CID, said: “Fortunately the woman was not injured, but she has been left shaken and upset by what happened. Anyone in the area – such as dog walkers – who saw what happened or saw this man before or after the incident should get in touch.“Anyone with dash-cam footage or private CCTV footage is also asked to make contact with us.”Call police on 101 quoting incident number 0403 of Monday, November 7.