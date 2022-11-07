Woman subjected to terrifying assault by masked man in Bo'ness
Police are hunting a hooded masked man who attacked a woman, 57, as she walked to her car this morning.
The incident happened just after 7am in Grahamsdyke Terrace, Bo’ness when the man assaulted the woman at her car. She shouted and he ran off into a wooded area that leads to Kinglass estate.
The man is around 5ft 7ins, average build and was wearing dark clothing with a hood up over his head and a dark face covering, similar to a snood.
Detective Sergeant Chris Scott, of Falkirk CID, said: “Fortunately the woman was not injured, but she has been left shaken and upset by what happened. Anyone in the area – such as dog walkers – who saw what happened or saw this man before or after the incident should get in touch.“Anyone with dash-cam footage or private CCTV footage is also asked to make contact with us.”Call police on 101 quoting incident number 0403 of Monday, November 7.