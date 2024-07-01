Woman struggled to breathe when offender grabbed her throat during Bonnybridge attack

By Court Reporter
Published 1st Jul 2024, 08:50 BST
A domestic offender accused his partner of having an affair and then grabbed her throat, restricting her breathing, while she was still holding her child.

William Robertson, 32, called the woman a “slut” before attacking her.

Following the terrifying incident, she was left with hand shaped marks on her neck.

Robertson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner – seizing her by the throat – at an address in High Street, Bonnybridge on May 14 last year.

Robertson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Robertson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The prosecution stated: “They had been in am on/off relationship together for two years and had one child together. The child woke up and the complainer couldn’t settle her.

"The accused entered the room in a rage accusing the complainer of cheating on him, calling her a ‘slut’. She asked him to leave and he repeatedly seized her by the throat to her injury, causing her difficulties to her breathing.

"She had her child in her arm on the bed and was unable to push the accused off. She left the address with her child and contacted police from a family member’s address.

"She was found to have hand shaped marks to her neck and marks on down her right cheek.”

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “This was an incident of violence where someone’s throat was grabbed. It’s clear you would benefit from participating in the Caledonian men’s programme.”

He placed Robertson, 11 McVean Place, Longcroft, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend at the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time.