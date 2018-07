A woman went on a shoplifting spree in a bid to fund her Christmas shopping.

Margaret McLeish (64), 23 Royston Road, Royston, Glasgow, admitted stealing more than £400 worth of clothing from Mothercare in Falkirk’s Central Retail Park and Dorothy Perkins in the Howgate Shopping Centre on December 9 last year.

She was fined £225 by Sheriff Derek Livingston.