A 27-year-old woman admitted stealing £69.98 of electrical items from The Co-operative store, Stirling Street, Denny.

Stephanie Kerr, Block 134, Easterhouse Road, Glasgow committed the theft on June 2 last year.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered Kerr to pay the Co-operative £69.98 compensation at a rate of £10 per fortnight.