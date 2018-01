Helen Comrie (37) admitted stealing clothing from Marks and Spencer, High Street, Falkirk on December 3, 2016.

Comrie, 2 Irving Court, Camelon, had failed to attend at court on December 4 and was late on December 13 and was taken into custody on a warrant as a result.

Sheriff John Mundy admonished her for her missed appearances and let her existing community payback order, which runs until November, continue with no further order.