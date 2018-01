A 66-year-old woman admitted stealing a charity tin from a Falkirk branch of the Salvation Army.

Katrina Miller stole the tin containing £50 from the shop in Callendar Road, Falkirk.

Miller, 113 North Street, Bo’ness admitted the offence she committed on December 3, 2016.

Sentence was deferred until February 1 and Miller was ordered to attend a social work appointment on January 8 so a report could be made in time for her next appearance.