Woman slashes man’s face in Grangemouth street

A man was slashed in the face by a woman in a Grangemouth street.

The 41-year-old suffered a cut cheek following an “altercation” with two women in Central Avenue at around 2.45pm on Saturday, September 8.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “There was an altercation between two females and a male.

“During that the male has sustained a cut to his face which witnesses said was caused by a knife.

“Police are following a positive line of inquiry but members of the public can still assist by contacting Falkirk CID on 101.”

Details can be given in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

