Woman pushed man out of wheelchair during Falkirk attack

She also admitted breaching her bail conditions by meeting with with someone the court ordered her not to contact in Dalling Avenue, Bathgate on May 5 and again on May 6.

Fiona Griffin, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness was sitting in his wheelchair outside Tesco. It is not known why, but the accused pushed the witness from his wheelchair onto the ground.

"There was no injury. Police were called and the witness refused any treatment, refused to make a statement and simply wanted a lift home from police. A short time later police informed the accused she was going to be subject to some inquiries involving the incident.

Love attacked the man in the wheelchair outside Tesco, Central Retail Park, Falkirk

“In front of members of the public she shouted abuse at officers and kicked out at the leg of an officer.”

The breaches of bail saw the accused in the company of someone a court order prevent her from contacting.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 5.30pm when police were carrying out a missing person address check at the location for the accused, due to her being reported missing from the Falkirk area. Police ask the witness if he had seen the accused and he said he had not, inviting officers inside to search the property.

"Police officers found the accused within the wardrobe of the main bedroom. The next day the accused was again reported missing and police began inquiries to trace her.

"At 6.30pm the witness was in her home address when she heard male and female voices from downstairs, which was the home of the accused. She contacted the police to report this.

"Police officers attended at the address and the accused refused to let them in.”

It was noted Love was on a structured deferred sentence, but her engagement had been “less than impressive”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Griffin on another structured deferred sentence for six weeks to December 9 and called for a report.

