Woman pushed against wall in Denny attack
An offender who attacked his partner by pushing her against a wall so she slammed her head against it was told to stay on target with his community payback order.
Darren McDonald (30) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted assaulting his partner – seizing her by the body and pushing her against her a wall, causing her to strike her head – at an address in Overton Crescent, Denny on Novembers 18 last year.
He also admitted threatening behaviour in South View, Denny on July 12, 2019.
The court heard McDonald, 26 Ladeside Crescent, Stenhousemuir, was “well on course” to completing his community payback order.
Sheriff Eric Brown did not see any need for a further review of the order.
He added: “Keep on target and you won’t have to come back – the only reason you would have to come back to court would be if you breach the order.”