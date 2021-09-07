Woman punched fellow Forth Valley Royal Hospital patient following 'argument'

Gillian Thomson, 39, punched the woman to the face at the Larbert facility following an altercation between the victim and Thomson’s friend.

Thomson, 36 Weavers Way, Tillicoultry, pleaded guilty to the crime, which took place on September 1, 2020.

The victim had been within a courtyard in Ward 2 where a man had begun walking back and forth in front of her.

Tillicoultry woman Gillian Thomson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Speaking at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, procurator fiscal depute Robbie McDougall said: “Later that day, the male has come back to the accused, who had two walking sticks to aid her.

“The accused and the male both said something to the witness, to which they have replied, ‘Shut up’. The accused then punched the witness.

“Staff intervened and split up both witnesses and the accused. Another witness has engaged with the accused and moved her to a separate room within the ward in order to avoid other issues.

“The witness was taken to another room. After the assault, the witness had a red swollen face.

“Due to there being multiple arrangements at the hospital on isolation, the accused wasn’t formally cautioned and charged so there’s no reply.”

Her defence solicitor said the ward Thomson was on is a psychiatric ward.

The solicitor added: “Patients there are fairly ill and that’s no doubt true for the complainer, the witness and Ms Thomson.

“She’s suffered mental health problems. It appears there was an argument between the complainer and a male who was a friend of hers.

“The complainer acted fairly aggressively towards her friend and she reacted. She has a fairly limited record.

“There’s an analogous offence but it’s of a certain vintage. She’s not a well woman so far as her physical health is concerned.

“The recommendation is for matters to be deferred to allow her to engage with the mental health team.”

Sheriff Eric Brown asked if she was engaging with the mental health service on a voluntary basis.

Thomson’s solicitor replied: “She says it’s voluntary.”

The matter was continued until March 3 for a community payback order progress report and for Thomson to be of good behaviour.

