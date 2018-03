A woman has been warned to attend a social work meeting following a guilty plea for drugs.

Sarah Gallagher (20) was caught dealing heroin at 46 Melorose Place, Falkirk.

Gallagher, 5 Kenilworth Drive, Laurieston, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A drug on October 6 last year.

The court heard Gallagher had missed two of her social work appointments and she was warned she better attend the next one.

The case was adjourned until March 26 to allow for a social work report.