Woman made sexual remarks on call to Larbert bakery

Anne Conners (52) appeared at Falkirik Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner.

Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 1:28 pm

She repeatedly uttered sexual remarks and offensive remarks over the phone – at Mathiesons, Glenbervie Business Park, Larbert on January 1.

The court heard Conners, who lives in Currie, near Edinburgh, hoped to start rehab in April.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed her on a supervised community payback order for two years with a conduct requirement she has to attend alcohol treatment and counselling.

