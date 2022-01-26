Woman made sexual remarks on call to Larbert bakery
Anne Conners (52) appeared at Falkirik Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 1:28 pm
She repeatedly uttered sexual remarks and offensive remarks over the phone – at Mathiesons, Glenbervie Business Park, Larbert on January 1.
The court heard Conners, who lives in Currie, near Edinburgh, hoped to start rehab in April.
Sheriff Derek Livingston placed her on a supervised community payback order for two years with a conduct requirement she has to attend alcohol treatment and counselling.