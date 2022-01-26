Woman made sexual remarks on call to Larbert bakery

She repeatedly uttered sexual remarks and offensive remarks over the phone – at Mathiesons, Glenbervie Business Park, Larbert on January 1.

The court heard Conners, who lives in Currie, near Edinburgh, hoped to start rehab in April.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed her on a supervised community payback order for two years with a conduct requirement she has to attend alcohol treatment and counselling.

Conners made an offensive phone call to Mathiesons in Larbert

