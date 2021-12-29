Woman made sexual remarks on call to Larbert bakery
Anne Conners (51) did not appear at Falkirik Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – repeatedly uttering sexual remarks and offensive remarks over the phone – at Mathiesons, Glenbervie Business Park, Larbert on January 1.
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 2:45 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 2:46 pm
The court heard Conners, who lives in Currie, near Edinburgh, was a witness in a High Court case and she had been taken to a police station.
It was stated she was a “vulnerable individual”.
Sheriff Simon Collins deferred sentence until January 20.