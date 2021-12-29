Woman made sexual remarks on call to Larbert bakery

Anne Conners (51) did not appear at Falkirik Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – repeatedly uttering sexual remarks and offensive remarks over the phone – at Mathiesons, Glenbervie Business Park, Larbert on January 1.

The court heard Conners, who lives in Currie, near Edinburgh, was a witness in a High Court case and she had been taken to a police station.

It was stated she was a “vulnerable individual”.

Conners made an offensive phone call to Mathiesons in Larbert

Sheriff Simon Collins deferred sentence until January 20.

