Woman made sexual remarks on call to Larbert bakery

The court heard Conners, who lives in Currie, near Edinburgh, was a witness in a High Court case and she had been taken to a police station.

It was stated she was a “vulnerable individual”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conners made an offensive phone call to Mathiesons in Larbert

Sheriff Simon Collins deferred sentence until January 20.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.