Woman left bleeding after Bo'ness saltshaker incident

Jason Smith (28) showed up at his partner's friend’s house and demanded she return home with him.

When the friend eventually managed to get in contact with Smith’s partner she noticed her head was covered in blood and could hear Smith calling her a ‘grass’ and then threatening to burn her house down.

Smith appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – adopting an aggressive attitude towards his partner and throwing a saltshaker at her – at an address in Thirlestane Place, Bo’ness on July 16.

Smith appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “It was 11.30pm and the complainer was at a friend’s address in Bo’ness where they were drinking. The accused attended at the address and demanded the complainer leave and go back home with him, which they did.

"The complainer’s friend tried to get in contact with her. At 3.50am she eventually managed to get hold of the complainer via Face Time and she saw her face was swollen and covered in blood.

"She indicated the accused had thrown something at her head. The accused was behaving in an aggressive manner at the address stating ‘you’re a grass – I’m going to burn your house and family down.”

Smith’s partner was left with a three inch laceration over her left eyebrow following the incident.

The court heard this was Smith’s first conviction for a domestic offence – just last month he had been sentenced to a restriction of liberty order, 200 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for three years for driving while disqualified in Burnbank Road, Falkirk back in 2019.

Smith’s partner stated she did not wish a non-harassment order to be put in place prevent him from having contact with her.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Smith, 13 Ice House Brae, Laurieston on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 120 hours of unpaid work within a period of 12 months.