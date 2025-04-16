Woman jailed for three years for violent attack on Bo'ness baby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman who battered a one-month-old baby so violently the infant boy was left with injuries doctors said were like those from a serious car crash was jailed for three years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaazia Arshad, 26, who inflicted nearly 30 separate injuries on the tot, wept in the dock as she was told by a sheriff that though he felt her remorse was genuine, he would be failing in his duty if he did not send her to jail.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard that the baby had been born healthy, and had no conditions that might have made his bones brittle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, on May 22, 2023, when the baby was taken to a GP due to his injuries, a woman doctor noticed the baby let out a “horrible” cry the instant he was taken out of his car seat and examined.

Shaazia Arshad was sentenced at Stirling Sheriff Court. Pic: Contributed

The baby was taken to hospital where he was assessed by paediatricians, X-rayed and scanned.

Prosecutor Alistair McDermid said “multiple skeletal surveys” revealed that injuries “that had been inflicted” on him included a haemorrhaged and bruised eyelid, likely inflicted by blunt force trauma, 19 broken ribs, a broken right arm, two broken thighs, and tibia and fibula fractures on both legs.

Mr McDermid said: “Injuries of this type are those that would usually be expected in a significant road traffic collision.

“They would have caused this baby substantial pain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that throughout the baby's time in hospital, various medical professionals attempted to obtain a history of events but Arshad was unable to explain how the baby came by his injuries.

The baby is said to have made a full recovery.

Arshad was arrested and still failed to explain to police how the baby had been hurt.

The incidents happened at an address in Bo'ness.

Arshad, a first offender, now of Alloa, appeared for sentence after pleading guilty last month to assaulting the baby – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – to his severe injury.

John McBride, defending, said: “She accepts this is a very serious matter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Keith O'Mahony told Arshad she had inflicted “significant” injuries.

He said: “It's a tragic situation and I think your remorse is genuine [but] I'd be failing in my duty if I didn't sentence you to a custodial sentence.”