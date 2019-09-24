Woman jailed for series of police assaults

A Langlees woman was jailed for four months following a series of assaults on police officers

Connie Lee Graham of 185 David’s Loan behaved in a threatening manner on April 17 at Melrose Place, Falkirk by shouting and swearing, acting aggressively towards police officers and assaulting one by kicking him on the body.

Graham also pled guilty to resisting, obstructing or hindering three police officers in the execution of their duties at her home address a week later by pulling her arms to avoid being handcuffed and kicking out at one of the officers.

The 24-year-old also acted in an abusive manner by shouting, swearing, uttering remarks and threats of violence and assaulting a female officer by attempting to headbutt her.

Graham admitted a further charge of kicking three police officers on the leg on August 27 at Lomond Drive, Falkirk and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and uttering derogatory and abusive comments.

Fiscal depute Colette Fallon said on one of the occasions Graham was arrested further officers had to be requested for assistance and “while in a police van she kicked a police officer to the leg”.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard Graham was “a vulnerable young lady with a variety of issues” and that her recent spate of offending could be partly put down to the negative influence of a new partner who had “encouraged her to try heroin”.

Her defence solicitor said: “Prior to this, her offending was minimal with a four year gap. She recognised herself she has problems with alcohol and drug misuse and while she attributes these offences to meeting this new partner she also fully accepts her own blame.”

Passing sentence, Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “On two occasions in April you assaulted police officers and in August you carried out a further three assaults on officers so there can be no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Graham’s sentence backdated to August 28.