Woman jailed for knife and glasses assaults in Bonnybridge and Falkirk

A woman who slashed open a man’s calf at a house party and launched glasses at a bartender within the space of two months has been jailed.

Liane Sherry (37) swung a knife at Craig McCallum after claiming he had stolen a bottle of alcohol from her home a 100 High Street, Bonnybridge on October 28 last year. On December 28, Sherry threw a number of glasses at Shannon Tomaszowski inside The Scotia Bar in Falkirk after learning the pub didn’t have her vinyl records.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last week, Sherry was charged with assaulting Mr McCallum by striking him on the leg with a knife to his injury, as well as assaulting Ms Tomaszowski.

The first incident took place at Sherry’s home when the host began shouting at her guests to leave before grabbing a knife and singling out Mr McCallum, stating he had stolen from her.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “She lunged at him as he was trying to leave and struck him with a knife.”

Sherry was arrested and held in custody before being granted bail at Falkirk Sheriff Court on October 30.

While on bail, Sherry was arrested again after throwing glasses at Ms Tomaszowski and appeared in court the following day, when sentencing was deferred for reports.

The court heard Sherry has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and has been surrounded by violent abuse since she was a child.

Sheriff Derek Livingston sentenced Sherry, to a total of eight months in prison.