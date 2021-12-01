Woman jailed for being in no fit state to appear at Falkirk court

An offender who was the worse for wear was ordered to be taken into custody by an sheriff last week.

By Court Reporter
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 7:43 am

Christine MacDonald (30) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having previously admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner – verbally abusing a nurse – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on November 29 last year.

MacDonald, 37 Hillcrest Drive, Alloa, was was finally called to appear in front of Sheriff Simon Collins QC in the afternoon.

Read More

Read More
Non-harassment order for Falkirk ‘rejected suitor’ unable to take a hint
MacDonald racially abused a nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

She slurred her words, and shouted out when she was repeatedly told not to after appearing in Court Three.

Noting her condition, Sheriff Collins said: “She’s not fit to attend court – remand her. She will appear again tomorrow, hopefully in a better state.”

Sentence was deferred on MacDonald until the following day.

As she was being led downstairs, finally realising she was being remanded, MacDonald asked: “Excuse me your honour, am I getting the jail?”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V