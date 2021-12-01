Woman jailed for being in no fit state to appear at Falkirk court

Christine MacDonald (30) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having previously admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner – verbally abusing a nurse – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on November 29 last year.

MacDonald, 37 Hillcrest Drive, Alloa, was was finally called to appear in front of Sheriff Simon Collins QC in the afternoon.

MacDonald racially abused a nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

She slurred her words, and shouted out when she was repeatedly told not to after appearing in Court Three.

Noting her condition, Sheriff Collins said: “She’s not fit to attend court – remand her. She will appear again tomorrow, hopefully in a better state.”

Sentence was deferred on MacDonald until the following day.

As she was being led downstairs, finally realising she was being remanded, MacDonald asked: “Excuse me your honour, am I getting the jail?”

