Woman injured and then charged by police after trying to stop vicious dog attack in Hallglen

The incident, which happened on Friday, January 26, resulted in a woman sustaining wounds to her arms as she tried to break up a fight between two dogs.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Friday, January, 26, we received a report of a woman being injured while trying to stop two dogs fighting at an address on Tanera Court, Hallglen.

“Officers attended and one dog was removed from the property. Another was taken for veterinary treatment. The woman was charged in connection with the Dangerous Dogs Act and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police officers and dog handlers attended at the scene of the incident in Hallglen (Picture: National World)