Woman injured and then charged by police after trying to stop vicious dog attack in Hallglen

Police confirmed today one woman had been injured and charged following an incident in Hallglen which involved a dog – reportedly an XL bully breed.
By James Trimble
Published 1st Feb 2024, 16:37 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 16:56 GMT
The incident, which happened on Friday, January 26, resulted in a woman sustaining wounds to her arms as she tried to break up a fight between two dogs.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Friday, January, 26, we received a report of a woman being injured while trying to stop two dogs fighting at an address on Tanera Court, Hallglen.

“Officers attended and one dog was removed from the property. Another was taken for veterinary treatment. The woman was charged in connection with the Dangerous Dogs Act and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police officers and dog handlers attended at the scene of the incident in Hallglen (Picture: National World)Police officers and dog handlers attended at the scene of the incident in Hallglen (Picture: National World)
Currently banned in England and Wales, new legal safeguards are set to come into force regarding the XL bully dogs in Scotland on February 23, meaning they must be muzzled and kept on a lead at all times.