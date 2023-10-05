News you can trust since 1845
Woman in court after police find over £57k of drugs in Grangemouth property

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences in Grangemouth.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 5th Oct 2023
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 09:19 BST
Police officers executed a drugs search warrant at an address in Bute Place on Tuesday, October 3.

They recovered cannabis worth £2300 and Valium worth up to £55,000.

A report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the woman appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Police found the drugs in a Grangemouth property. Pic: TSPLPolice found the drugs in a Grangemouth property. Pic: TSPL
Sergeant David Bellingham said: “This work has resulted in a significant amount of drugs being seized which will no longer end up on our streets.

"It underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime (SOC) Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”

Anyone who has concerns regarding drug misuse in their area should report this to police via 101.

The SOC Taskforce oversees implementation of Scotland’s SOC Strategy with the aim of disrupting serious organised crime and reduce the harm it causes.