A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences in Grangemouth.

Police officers executed a drugs search warrant at an address in Bute Place on Tuesday, October 3.

They recovered cannabis worth £2300 and Valium worth up to £55,000.

A report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the woman appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Police found the drugs in a Grangemouth property. Pic: TSPL

Sergeant David Bellingham said: “This work has resulted in a significant amount of drugs being seized which will no longer end up on our streets.

"It underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime (SOC) Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”

Anyone who has concerns regarding drug misuse in their area should report this to police via 101.