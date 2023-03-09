Kellyanne McNaughton is accused of the murder of Michele Rutherford, 54, at the home in Craighall Court on Tuesday, as well as two further assault charges.

Ms Rutherford, from Stirling, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she died later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms McNaughton made no plea and was remanded in custody.

The woman was remanded in custody after appearing at Stirling Sheriff Court

She is also charged with assaulting and injuring two other workers, aged 29 and 58, at the facility in Craighall Street.