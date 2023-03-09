News you can trust since 1845
Woman in court accused of murder of Forth Valley care home worker

A 32-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a worker at a supported living facility in Stirling.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 6:46pm

Kellyanne McNaughton is accused of the murder of Michele Rutherford, 54, at the home in Craighall Court on Tuesday, as well as two further assault charges.

Ms Rutherford, from Stirling, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she died later.

Ms McNaughton made no plea and was remanded in custody.

The woman was remanded in custody after appearing at Stirling Sheriff Court
She is also charged with assaulting and injuring two other workers, aged 29 and 58, at the facility in Craighall Street.

Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Michele’s loved ones at this time, along with everyone else involved in this incident.”