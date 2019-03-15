Woman grabbed and sexually assaulted in Bonnybridge

A sex offender attacked a woman, grabbing hold of her and placing his hands where they should not be placed.

Edward Brannan (61) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted the sexual assault he carried out at an address in Thornton Avenue, Bonnybridge, on November 23 last year. The court heard this was the second sexual assault Brannan, 120 Ure Crescent, Bonnybridge, had committed.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Brannan on a three-year supervised community payback order and told him to complete 180 hours unpaid work in six months.

Brannan was also placed on the sex offenders register for three years.