Woman found injured near Falkirk canal path

Police cordoned off an area of woodland in Falkirk after a woman was found injured.

Officers were called to the woodland, near Merchiston Roundabout, late on Thursday night. They said a woman was found injured near the canal path.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.10pm on Thursday, 15 May, 2025, we received a report of concern for a woman who was found injured near to a canal path off Merchiston Roundabout in Falkirk. Officers attended and she was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”