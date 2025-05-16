Woman found injured near Falkirk canal path

By Fiona Dobie
Published 16th May 2025, 18:02 BST
Police cordoned off an area of woodland in Falkirk after a woman was found injured.

Officers were called to the woodland, near Merchiston Roundabout, late on Thursday night. They said a woman was found injured near the canal path.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.10pm on Thursday, 15 May, 2025, we received a report of concern for a woman who was found injured near to a canal path off Merchiston Roundabout in Falkirk. Officers attended and she was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice