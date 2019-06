A woman will learn her fate this week as she faces a charge of stealing aftershave from a Falkirk shop.

Lesley Gardiner (35), 71 Kennard Street, Falkirk, is accused of taking the bottle from Superdrug in The Howgate Shopping Centre on October 30, 2018.

She failed to appear in court last Thursday.

Sentence was deferred until tomorrow for a report and her personal appearance.