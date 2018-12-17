Woman drove drunk to escape bad date in Falkirk

A woman claimed she got behind the wheel when she was over four times the legal drink drive limit because she was fleeing from a bad internet date.

Elanor Davies (41), 15 Mary Place, Tamfourhill, was captured on CCTV getting into her vehicle and was later stopped by police in Glebe Street, Falkirk with a strong smell of alcohol on her breath.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, she pled guilty to drink driving on October 7. She gave a reading of 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Procurator fiscal depute Susan Campbell said: “The accused had been denied entry to City nightclub and was seen on CCTV to be walking along Lower Newmarket Street, unsteady on her feet and appeared to be intoxicated.

“On CCTV police saw here enter her motor vehicle parked in a carpark in Melville Street. Officers were alerted and attended. They observed the accused driving the vehicle in Glebe Street.

“She was stopped and there was a strong smell of alcohol on her breath, she was slurring her words and was very unsteady on her feet.”

Davies was taken to Falkirk Police Station where she was breath tested.

The court heard Davies claimed she had gone out with a man she had met online and as the evening went on he became more and more physical with her, so she tried to get away from him.

He followed her to each venue she visited as well as a taxi rank, so she eventually walked back to her car to get away from him.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “This was a very bad error of judgement by you and the count was very high.”

Davies was banned from driving for 19 months and fined £480 to be paid back at £100 per month.