Woman charged in connection with death and serious assaults in Forth Valley
A 32-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of another woman in Forth Valley.
Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at an address on Craighall Street in Stirling shortly after 11am on Tuesday, March 7. A 54-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she died.
Two other women, aged 29 and 58, were injured in the incident.
Police Scotland have confirmed a 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death and serious assaults and is expected to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Thursday, March 9.
Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, along with everyone else involved in this incident. We’d like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as officers carry out enquiries in the area.”