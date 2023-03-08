Woman charged in connection with death and serious assaults in Forth Valley

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a death and serious assaults in Forth Valley.

Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at an address on Craighall Street in Stirling shortly after 11am on Tuesday, March 7. A 54-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she died.

Two other women, aged 29 and 58, were injured in the incident.

Police Scotland have confirmed a 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death and serious assaults and is expected to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Thursday, March 9.