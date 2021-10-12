Woman brandished rolling pin and scissors in Grangemouth street
A woman who brandishing a rolling pin and scissors in a Grangemouth street has been afforded further time to comply with a court order.
Brenda Black, of 48 Beauly Court, admitted behaving threateningly by shouting, uttering threats of violence and brandishing the items in Beauly Court on May 2, 2020.
The 48-year-old also pleaded guilty to having an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely scissors, without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.
She’d previously assaulted a woman by striking her on the head with a crutch, causing her to fall to the ground to her injury, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 15, 2019.
Black appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday for a review of a community payback order.
Her defence solicitor said: “Unfortunately there’s not a report and no information as to why.”
The lawyer asked for the matter to be continued for reports and a further review.
Sentence was deferred until November 18 to allow that to happen.