Woman brandished rolling pin and scissors in Grangemouth street

Brenda Black, of 48 Beauly Court, admitted behaving threateningly by shouting, uttering threats of violence and brandishing the items in Beauly Court on May 2, 2020.

The 48-year-old also pleaded guilty to having an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely scissors, without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

She’d previously assaulted a woman by striking her on the head with a crutch, causing her to fall to the ground to her injury, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 15, 2019.

Brenda Black, of Grangemouth, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Black appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday for a review of a community payback order.

Her defence solicitor said: “Unfortunately there’s not a report and no information as to why.”

The lawyer asked for the matter to be continued for reports and a further review.

Sentence was deferred until November 18 to allow that to happen.

