A drink-driver has been banned for almost two years.

Carly Falconer (28), 71 Skaithmuir Crescent, Carronshore, admitted driving on Kirk Avenue, Stenhousemuir on May 30 when she had 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22.

Falconer was disqualified for 22 months and must complete 80 hours’ unpaid work within three months.