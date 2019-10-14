Woman assaulted former partner in Falkirk then gave police false name

A woman who assaulted her former partner and then broke bail conditions has been ordered to complete unpaid work.

Gintare Skapaite (35), Greenfield Lodge, Parkway, Alloa, kicked the man and seized his arms at a property in Stewart Road, Falkirk on August 13, 2018. She also gave police a false name on August 23 after breaching bail conditions by contacting a man in Falkirk’s Birnam Place. Skapaite repeated her crime when she contacted another man on August 29, this time in Callendar Square, Falkirk.

Defence solicitor John Mulholland said Skapaite had been in custody for almost eight months. She must carry out 225 hours of unpaid work within nine months.