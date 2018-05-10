Woman arrested after drug bust at Falkirk property

Police used a warrant to search a property in Falkirk’s Upper Newmarket Street for drugs last June and arrested a 20-year-old woman.

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told last Thursday that, after officers recovered six wraps of Class A Diamorphine with a street value of £120 from her at the scene, Sarah Gallacher was taken to Falkirk Police Station to be interviewed.

The court heard that while she was there a mobile phone was taken from her that provided information that led officers to believe she was involved in the drugs trade.

Gallacher, 5 Kenilworth Drive, Laurieston, who had admitted possessing drugs at an earlier appearance, was back in court for sentence.

Defence lawyer Andy Bryson said Gallacher was a “low level supplier to friends”.

He told the court: “She was selling heroin to fund her own habit. She has grown up in a very difficult environment where drugs and alcohol were the norm.”

Sheriff Craig Caldwell placed Gallacher on a structured deferred sentence for six months with the added condition she stay out of trouble in that time.

He fixed a review of her progress with the sentence for November 1.