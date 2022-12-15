The tragic discovery of the 53-year-old pedestrian was made around 12.30am at the A872 at Avonside Drive in Dunipace.

The road remains closed as police investigations into the circumstances continue. They are also appealing for help to identify the vehicle.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30am on Thursday, December 15, police were called to the A872 at Avonside Drive, following a report of a suspected fatal hit-and-run involving a 53-year-old female pedestrian. The woman’s body was found at the scene and enquiries to establish the full circumstances and identify the vehicle involved are ongoing.

The road currently still remains closed