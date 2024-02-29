Woman, 43, arrested after Grangemouth drugs raid uncovered Valium tablets

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, February 27 officers from Grangemouth community police team led a drugs operation at an address in Bute Place, Grangemouth. A number of Valium tablets were recovered and a 43-year-old woman was arrested for drug supply offences.

“If you have any concerns in relation to drug misuse in our communities please contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”