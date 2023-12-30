News you can trust since 1845
Woman, 33, arrested and £2400 of cannabis and Valium recovered following Grangemouth drug busts

Grangemouth Community Police executed two search warrants at addresses in Grangemouth and recovered £2400 of drugs.
By James Trimble
Published 30th Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday, December 28, cannabis worth over £400 and Valium worth over £2000 was recovered from addresses in Bute Place and Fendoch Road, Grangemouth.

“A 33-year old woman was arrested and appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, December 29, on drug supply charges.”

People can call Police on 101 or speak to community officers if they have concerns about drug misuse in their area.