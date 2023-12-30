Woman, 33, arrested and £2400 of cannabis and Valium recovered following Grangemouth drug busts
Grangemouth Community Police executed two search warrants at addresses in Grangemouth and recovered £2400 of drugs.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday, December 28, cannabis worth over £400 and Valium worth over £2000 was recovered from addresses in Bute Place and Fendoch Road, Grangemouth.
“A 33-year old woman was arrested and appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, December 29, on drug supply charges.”
People can call Police on 101 or speak to community officers if they have concerns about drug misuse in their area.