Woman (29) charged with thefts from cars in Forth Valley area

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, May 24 we received numerous reports in the Alloa area of a female entering insecure vehicles and stealing property, including bank cards.
"In addition the stolen cards were subsequently used at numerous local stores to purchase goods. As a result of these reports, officers from Alloa’s Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU), took ownership of the enquiry and conducted the relevant investigation.
"Further incidents were uncovered during the course of the investigation and a 29-year-old female has now been charged in relation to 14 separate incidents of theft and fraud.
“We would like to remind the public to ensure that your vehicles are secured when not in use and any valuables are not kept in your vehicles.”