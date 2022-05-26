Woman (29) charged with thefts from cars in Forth Valley area

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, May 24 we received numerous reports in the Alloa area of a female entering insecure vehicles and stealing property, including bank cards.

"In addition the stolen cards were subsequently used at numerous local stores to purchase goods. As a result of these reports, officers from Alloa’s Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU), took ownership of the enquiry and conducted the relevant investigation.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police arrested the female in relation to a number of thefts from cars

"Further incidents were uncovered during the course of the investigation and a 29-year-old female has now been charged in relation to 14 separate incidents of theft and fraud.