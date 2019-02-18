Witnesses sought in connection with indecent incident at Haymarket

British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man exposed himself to two women at Haymarket train station in Edinburgh.

The incident happened on January 16 at approximately 11am while the two women were onboard a train travelling from Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street.

A man, who was stood on platform 3 at Haymarket, as the train was passing through the station, exposed himself to the two women while smiling.

He is thought to be in his fifties, of heavy build, with grey balding hair, and he was carrying two large shopping bags.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was on a train, or in the station at the time in question and may have saw a man matching the description.

They are asked to contact British Transport Police directly by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 211 of January 16, 2019.

Alternatively, information can be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.