Windscreen shatters in horror attack on bus driver and passengers in Grangemouth

Passengers and a driver were lucky to be alive after a bus windscreen “exploded” while the vehicle was driving through town.

The incident happened at 10.45pm on Saturday, October 27, as the number 3 First Bus service was in motion on Newlands Road, just past Central Avenue, and was struck by an unknown object.

Sergeant James Dougall, of Grangemouth Police Station, said: “The windscreen basically exploded onto the bus driver and it is extremely fortunate he was unhurt. His passengers were also uninjured.

“We believe that whatever struck the glass did so with force and from the side of the bus. I’m keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this incident, or saw any persons acting suspiciously nearby, as they may be able to assist with the investigation.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 5041 of Saturday 27th October, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you can help.