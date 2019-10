A failed break-in attempt was made at a Grangemouth firm.

A window was damaged during the incident at Saica Packaging in West Mains Industrial Estate, which took place at some point between Saturday and Monday.

Officers investigating the incident have appealed for members of the public who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at this time to step forward.

Information can be passed on via 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111.