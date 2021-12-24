Winchburgh man one of three in court following raid on "Scotland's biggest illegal drug factory"

Livinsgton Sheriff Court.

Scott Harrison, Kevin Ramage and Derek Wilson appeared on petition at Livingston Sheriff Court accused of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and with possessing, purchasing or acquiring a shotgun without a certificate.

Harrison, (46), from Edinburgh; Ramage, (60), from Tranent, East Lothian, and Wilson, (23), from Winchburgh, West Lothian, made no plea and the cases against them were continued for further examination. All three were released on bail with the date of their next court appearance to be confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said officers had found drugs and drug manufacturing equipment believed to have been used to produce millions of illicit tablets at an industrial estate in Broxburn, West Lothian.

They described their discovery in commercial premises in Albyn Industrial Estate on Tuesday, December 21, as “a sophisticated drugs factory on an industrial scale”.

In addition to thousands of tablets of Etizolam – commonly known as ‘street valium’ – the force said officers had seized three automatic pill press machines, large amounts of bulking powders and binding agents used to make Etizolam pills with the potential to sell for millions of pounds.

Etizolam has a very pronounced sedative effect with users reporting feelings of significantly reduced anxiety, loss of inhibition, relaxation, sedation and euphoria.

Police Scotland said a firearm, understood to be a shotgun, was also recovered during the raid.

Detective Inspector Gary Reid, from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit said: “This is one of, if not the biggest drugs factory recovered in Scotland to date, which is capable of producing millions of Etizolam tablets per day. This was a significant recovery and will undoubtedly prevent further illicit tablets reaching often vulnerable people on the streets of Scotland.

“The addition of the firearm recovery also indicates the violence and threats often used by those involved in this type of criminality and serious and organised crime.