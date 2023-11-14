Wild night: Drink and drugs turn Laurieston first offender into paramedic abusing pest

Thomas Wild, 20, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and assaulting ambulance staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on April 23 last year.

Streven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3am and the witnesses – a paramedic and technician for the ambulance service – were directed to the address where there were reports of an unresponsive male lying in the street.

"They found the accused and he was highly agitated. They took him to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and while he was being conveyed in the ambulance he struggled with the witnesses.

"At 3.30am the accused was brought into the A&E department and was abusive throughout, shouting and swearing.”

Wild attacked and abused ambulance staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Dick Sandeman, defence solicitor, said: “He was in Falkirk with friends and had consumed alcohol and a substance. He has no recollection of what happened after that.

"He was told by others what he had done.”

It was stated Wild had failed to attend a subsequent court ordered social work appointment because he suffered from anxiety about going outside.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Wild was not suffering from anxiety when he went out to a nightclub with friends on the night he committed the offence.

Mr Sandeman said the anxiety comes and goes.

Sheriff Michie stated ambulance staff did not deserve to be treated the way Wild treated them when they were just doing their job.