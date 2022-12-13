Who ya gonna call?: Offender used illegal SIM cards on three separate occasions at Polmont YOI
Anthony Rooney, 20, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing unauthorised SIM cards at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on January 6, May 20 and May 24.
Rooney had been due to be released in August 2023.
"He did it three times,” said Sheriff Simon Collins. “He kept getting caught and he kept on doing it anyway.”
He sentenced Rooney, address listed as Polmont YOI, to six months in prison to run consecutively to his current 22-month sentence.