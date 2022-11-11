News you can trust since 1845
'Who took the coo?' - Forth Valley police officers still trying to find culprits behind Windy theft

Police are hunting the thieves who stole a life sized Highland Cow replica statue from a farm in the Forth Valley area.

By James Trimble
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Nov 2022, 4:52pm

The model, Windy the Highland Cow, has been missing for a week.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information after the theft of Windy the Highland Cow art installation from the Dunblane area. She was taken between 8pm on Thursday, November 3 and 8.30am on Friday, November 4.”

Anyone with information can contact Police on 101, quoting incident number 1365 of November 4.

Windy the Highland Cow has been stolen
