'Who took the coo?' - Forth Valley police officers still trying to find culprits behind Windy theft
Police are hunting the thieves who stole a life sized Highland Cow replica statue from a farm in the Forth Valley area.
By James Trimble
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
11th Nov 2022, 4:52pm
The model, Windy the Highland Cow, has been missing for a week.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information after the theft of Windy the Highland Cow art installation from the Dunblane area. She was taken between 8pm on Thursday, November 3 and 8.30am on Friday, November 4.”
Anyone with information can contact Police on 101, quoting incident number 1365 of November 4.