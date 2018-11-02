Whitecross man jailed after two months of ‘bizarre’ behaviour and threats to ex

A man from Whitecross demanded to be allowed into his ex-girlfriend’s home, and when she refused started shouting and swearing and throwing stones at the windows.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday she was so frightened she carried her young son to the safety of an upstairs bedroom before calling the police.

The court was told that the incident on July 30 outside a house at Avontoun Crescent, Whitecross, was the first of six occasions that David Girvan (24) was to lose his temper and act aggressively in the space of less than two months.

On September 17, and while on bail, he failed to follow his ‘curfew’ by not being in the family home at 3 Carribber Avenue, Whitecross, between 7pm and 7am.

On September 19 he was posted missing again after he had told his mum he was going to visit a friend. When he did arrive home after 8pm that night he was drunk. He went into the kitchen and asked his sister for a knife, saying he was going to “stab folk”.

Girvan then asked for a baseball bat and his dad later heard him shouting something about a machetti.

His bizarre behaviour led to his father calling the police and when they arrived they found Girvan in the back garden. When officers tried to arrest him he lashed out, kicking one of them on the body.

Girvan appeared in court from custody. His lawyer said Girvan has issues with alsohol and drugs, but despite being aggressive towards his family, still had their support. The court also heard that his relationship with the young mum he threatened in July was at an end.

Sheriff Derek Livingston was told Girvan has mental health problems complicated by his abuse of alcohol and drugs. His lawyer added: “He is unable to control himself when he is under the influence.”

The sheriff jailed Girvan for six months and placed him on a supervised community order for two years which will come into force on his release. He told him: “This is your final chance to sort out your problems.”