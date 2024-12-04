White van man sees red during Forth Valley road rage rammy
Police are looking for information following a road rage incident in the Forth Valley area involving a white van driver.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Sunday, November 17 near the public toilets on the A85, Tyndrum, a road rage incident occurred involving a white van and a white Volkswagen people carrier.
“The driver of the van caused damage and acted aggressively. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Police Scotland, incident number 1692 of November 17.”