'Which one wants head butted first?': Hallglen domestic offender said to be 'a work in progress'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A domestic offender made his partner’s life a misery with his nasty behaviour and then turned his attention on police officers when the came to deal with him.

An altercation with his partner began with Dale Marshall, 30, hitting her with a pillow and calling her a “dirty rat” and ended with him pushing her to the floor and laughing at her while she was crying, telling her “that will teach you”.

When police officers arrived on the scene he told them he was going to head butt them, asking which one of them wanted it first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Marshall had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – sending threats of violence via text messages – in Braemar Drive, Falkirk between December 27 and December 28 last year.

Marshall asked police officers which one of them wanted to be head butted first(Picture: Submitted)

He also admitted threatening behaviour towards his partner and police officers in Cramond Court, Hallglen, on November 1, 2023.

Lauren Pennycook, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused had been in an on/off relationship with the complainer for five years but had separated in 2021. They reconciled the relationship in July 2023.

"On the morning of November 1, the complainer took her daughter to school. When she returned to her house she found Mr Marshall still asleep in bed. He woke up at 11.30am in a bad mood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She sat down on the bed and he had picked up a pillow and hit her to the head with it. He then got up and shouted at her, calling her a ‘dirty rat’. She has told him she is going out and he has stood up and blocked the doorway.

"She made attempts to get passed, however, he has pushed her and she has fallen to the floor and started crying. He has continued to shout and made comments like ‘that will teach you’.

"She has contacted police.”

Marshall’s behaviour did not get any better when officers arrived.

"He was shouting and swearing at police,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He was arrested and struggled with officers, shouting and swearing at them saying ‘I’ll stick the heid in you’ and ‘one of you four is getting it – which one wants head butted first?’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has then kicked the police vehicle and kicked out a the cell cage door.”

A couple of months later Marshall’s bad behaviour reared its head once more – this time due to a dispute over a van.

He ended up threatening to set fire to the vehicle and park it in the front window of someone’s house.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Marshall had a “real lack of insight” into his behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Saying he is a work in progress would be an understatement,” he added.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki placed Marshall, 4 Inchkeith Place, Hallglen, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time.