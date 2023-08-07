Thomson made sexual remarks to the female police officer (Picture: National World)

Derek Thomson, 46, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including threatening behaviour – making sexual remarks towards a female police officer – in Mansionhouse Road, Camelon, on August 15, 2021.

He also admitted racially aggravated behaviour in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on September 28, 2021 and a similar offence in High Street, Falkirk on Septermber 4, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Wallace, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 4.50pm and police were called in relation to the accused, who is seen to be slumped over and unresponsive. Officers found him intoxicated and the level of intoxication was such the decision was made to take him to hospital.

"He was shouting and swearing at police officers and stated to a female officer he was going to have sex with her. He asked her ‘where can I get a prostitute that looks like you?’ and added ‘I can’t even look at you because I’m getting so horny’.

"Police officers felt he was getting some kind of sexual gratification from this. He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for assessment and while he was there he became agitated and aggressive, shouting racist remarks towards a staff nurse."

It was stated Thomson was now in such a bad way he could hardly see any more to read his notices from the court – he was having to get a volunteer from a local soup kitchen to read it out for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “He is an alcoholic and presents as someone who needs help.”

Sheriff Craig Harris said the only option open to him – to protect the public and Thomson himself – was a prison sentence.

He added: “You and alcohol must be separated by force – this may actually save your own life.”