When push came to shove: Grangemouth offender decks pest during tussle in Tesco

Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 7pm and staff were working within the store when security staff began to observe the accused within the premises. They saw him begin an exchange with another man and thereafter saw the accused push the man to his chest.

"At this time police witnesses were within the store and arrested the accused, who was intoxicated and highly emotional.”

It was stated the complainer had actually been pestering Day, following him around the store and challenging him to a fight.

Day attacked the man at Tesco in Falkirk Central Retail Park(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “You shouldn’t have done what you did, pushing someone to the ground like that. However, the complainer here was looking to challenge you in some way.”