Wheelie bins set on fire in Denny

Denny residents face damage to their property as wheelie bins are set on fire.

Forth Valley Officers are investigating fires to several wheelie bins which occurred in the Denny area, during the early hours of Saturday, March 24.

These fires were set in a short period of time, causing damage to a number of properties.

Police are appealing for any information relating to any of the incidents.

If you can help officers with their inquiries, please call police on 101 quoting reference number 0856.

Alternatively you contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.