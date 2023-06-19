Wheelchair bound Bainsford offender caught trying to pinch items from parked car

Robert Robertson, 48, was spotted out in the street near some parked cars and was seen to leave one vehicle and return to his wheelchair.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to being found in a motor vehicle without lawful authority to be there with the intent to commit theft in the Falkirk area on June 23 last year.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 5.30am and the witness was in his home when he noticed a male located between two vehicles. He continued to watch him as he entered the vehicle.

Robertson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"He went out and confronted the accused as he exited the vehicle and sat down in his wheelchair before closing the car door.”

Defence solicitor Michael Lowrie said Robertson had “limited memory” of the matter and had a “fairly significant” record for dishonesty, as well as significant physical problems and addiction issues.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You’ve spent the majority of the last 20 years in prison. I could easily return you to custody today, but I’m not satisfied that is going to serve any great purpose.”

