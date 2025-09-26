What we know about the search for missing man Yuxin Cao
Yuxin Cao who was last seen between 7-9pm on Tuesday, September 2, in the top car park at Dumyat Hill near Stirling.
He is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with short black hair.
When last seen he was wearing dark clothing, including a hooded top.
Police continue to carry out extensive enquiries, including reviewing CCTVs and searching the area he was last seen.
Officers are being supported by the Ochil Mountain Rescue Team, the Dive and Marine Unit and both air support and the dog unit.
Inspector Emma Patrick said: “As time passes concerns continue to grow for Yuxin.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and searches will be carried out over the weekend.
“I am continuing to appeal for anyone with any information on his whereabouts to get in touch.
“We know the area is popular with walkers and dog walkers and I would particularly appeal to anyone who was in the Dumyat Hill area to think back, do you remember seeing someone matching Yuxin’s description?
“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam or private CCTV footage within the surrounding areas which could assist to contact us.
“Any piece of information could prove important.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1260 of September 3.