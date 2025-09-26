A further appeal has been made to trace a 22-year-old man missing in Forth Valley for over three weeks.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yuxin Cao who was last seen between 7-9pm on Tuesday, September 2, in the top car park at Dumyat Hill near Stirling.

He is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with short black hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When last seen he was wearing dark clothing, including a hooded top.

Yuxin Cao, 22, was last seen on September 2. Pic: Contributed

Police continue to carry out extensive enquiries, including reviewing CCTVs and searching the area he was last seen.

Officers are being supported by the Ochil Mountain Rescue Team, the Dive and Marine Unit and both air support and the dog unit.

Inspector Emma Patrick said: “As time passes concerns continue to grow for Yuxin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our enquiries are ongoing and searches will be carried out over the weekend.

“I am continuing to appeal for anyone with any information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

“We know the area is popular with walkers and dog walkers and I would particularly appeal to anyone who was in the Dumyat Hill area to think back, do you remember seeing someone matching Yuxin’s description?

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam or private CCTV footage within the surrounding areas which could assist to contact us.

“Any piece of information could prove important.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1260 of September 3.